Bristol-Myers sells benefits of Celgene merger in shareholder letter

In a letter to shareholders, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) reiterates the benefits of its $74B bid for Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). Key points:

Management believes the deal is a good fit with its three pillars of business development: strategic alignment with well-known therapeutics areas, compelling science and financial discipline.

Combined company will be #1 in oncology and cardiovascular and in the top five in immunology and inflammation.

It will have nine blockbusters (at least $1B in annual sales), six near-term launch candidates and more than 50 Phase 1 and 2 clinical programs.

Significantly reduced concentration of BMY's top 3 products, from 70% of total sales to ~45% of total sales in 2025.

Celgene's late-stage pipeline represents more than $15B in non-risk adjusted revenue potential. Three (ozanimod, luspatercept and fedratinib) are substantially de-risked with completed Phase 3 studies and completed or near-term U.S. marketing applications.

The tie-up will deliver $2.5B in sustainable synergies.

The transaction will be 40% accretive to EPS in year one and 10% accretive each year thereafter through 2025, internal rate of return of 11% will be above its cost of capital.

The deal will enable BMY to buy the "whole necklace" instead of stringing together "the pearls."