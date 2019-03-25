Yirendai -3.7% after agreeing to acquire some CreditEase businesses

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) slumps 3.7% in premarket trading after agreeing to take over certain business operations from its controlling shareholder CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) for 106.9M shares and RMB 889M ($13.8M) cash.

Ning Tang, executive chairman of Yirendai, who is also the founder, chairman, and CEO of CreditEase, will assume the CEO role of Yirendai upon closing of the deals.

CreditEase businesses to be assumed include online wealth management targeting the mass affluent, unsecured and secured consumer lending, financial leasing, SME lending, and other related services or businesses.

Target businesses' estimated 2018 total net revenue under U.S. GAAP are estimated to be RMB 6.6B ($962.3M).