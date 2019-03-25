JPMorgan goes Neutral on NCR (update)

JPMorgan downgrades NCR (NYSE:NCR) from Overweight to Neutral with analyst Paul Coster seeing limited catalysts.

Price target remains $32, implying an 18% increase.

Last month, NCR reported Q4 beats and FY19 guidance with in-line revenue and downside EPS.

Update with more color from the research note:

Coster: "The mix-shift toward software and [software as a service] will not be fast enough to trigger a re-rating of the stock in the next 6-12 months."

Coster doesn't recommend selling the stock as it's "poised to generate modest EPS and revenue growth this year."