RioCan REIT CEO to remain until at least 2021

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) CEO Edward Sonshine agrees to remain CEO of the trust until his retirement on March 31, 2021, subject to a potential one-year extension.

Sonshine then will become non-executive chairman of the board for two years, and Paul V. Godfrey agrees to step down as chairman at that time to become lead trustee.

In addition, RioCan promoted Jonathan Gitlin to president and chief operating officer immediately; he has been COO since Aug. 1, 2018.

