"Let me be clear: Ethiopian Airlines believes in Boeing (NYSE:BA). They have been a partner of ours for many years," CEO Tewolde GebreMariam wrote in a statement.

The declaration comes despite the March 10 crash of the carrier's Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft that killed all 157 people on board and led to the model being grounded around the world.

GebreMariam also rejected recent criticism of the airline’s training, insisting that the crew of Flight 302 had been "fully trained" on service bulletins in the wake of a Lion Air crash of the same aircraft model in October.