FDA accepts Aptose's IND for CG-806; shares up 10% premarket

The FDA has completed the review of Aptose Biosciences' (NASDAQ:APTO) IND submission for CG-806. The Company has been granted IND allowance to initiate Phase 1 trial with expansions to assess the safety, tolerability, PK, and preliminary efficacy of CG-806 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL/SLL) or non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL).

The trial is expected to initiate in Q2. Pending collection and careful review of the initial safety data, Aptose plans to seek allowance to move into patient populations in a separate Phase 1 trial.