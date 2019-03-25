Texas instruments -1.5% on Bernstein downgrade

Bernstein cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from Outperform to Market Perform with a $115 target, implying a 5% upside.

Semi names got a boost last week from Micron's earnings report, which included weak guidance due to the DRAM crash but forecast a H2 2019 memory market recovery.

TXN is down 1.5% pre-market to $108.02.

Update with details from the research note:

The firm says that it's becoming "increasingly nervous about the set-up for the industry into the 2H (with inventories remaining elevated, expectations higher, and valuations less favorable)."

After the recent run, Bernstein steps to the sidelines on TXN and ADI seeing those as "more broadly exposed, and more expensive."

But the firm says it "wouldn't talk anyone out of owning either for the long term."

