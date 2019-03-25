Tradeweb Markets to raise up to ~$710M in IPO

Tradeweb Markets (TW) plans to sell ~27.3M of class A shares at $24.00-$26.00 per share in its initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.

Will use proceeds to purchase issued and outstanding common membership units, for which there are no public markets, from certain bank stockholders.

Holders of Class A common stock issued in the offering will hold 22.1% of the economic interest in Tradeweb and 1.4% of the combined voting power in the company.

After the IPO, there will be four classes of common stock in the company--Class A, Class B, Class C, and Class D. All Class B shares will be held by the Refinitiv Direct Owner, and all Class C and Class D shares will be held by the Continuing LLC Owners.

Previously: Startups aim for a piece of Treasurys trading (March 18)