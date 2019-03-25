Novo's oral semaglutide beats Merck's Januvia in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PIONEER 3, evaluating three strengths of Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) oral semaglutide compared to Merck's (NYSE:MRK) oral Januvia (sitagliptin) in type 2 diabetics met the primary endpoint. The results were presented at the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

The trial demonstrated that treatment with 7 mg or 14 mg of semaglutide produced statistically significant reductions in HbA1c at week 26 compared to 100 mg of sitagliptin. Specifically, patients receiving 7 mg or 14 mg once-daily doses experienced HbA1c reductions of 1.0% and 1.3%, respectively, at week 26 compared to a reduction of 0.8% for sitagliptin (p<0.001). Patients receiving the 3 mg dose of semaglutide experienced an HbA1c reduction of 0.5% which failed the non-inferiority objective.

Reductions in body weight from baseline were statistically significant in favor of all three semaglutide doses.

Last week, the company submitted two marketing applications to the FDA with a Priority Review Voucher.