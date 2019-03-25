Sarepta up 4% premarket on gene therapy update

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is up 4% premarket on light volume as its conference call gets underway this morning to update investors on its Phase 1 open-label study of its micro-dystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company says functional and creatine kinase data at month 9 for the four participants are "encouraging."

Update: In its slide presentation, all four treated patients showed increased micro-dystrophin expression in calf muscle fibers at day 90 (mean 81.2%). All patients are doing well. Biomarkers showed large magnitude of effect within three months. Initial functional data showed consistent and sustained improvement from baseline to day 270.