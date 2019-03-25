Brookfield Renewable to invest $750M in TransAlta's clean energy transition

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) says Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) will invest $750M in the company’s hydro assets, ensuring TAC will transition to 100% clean energy by 2025.

BEP will purchase of exchangeable securities which will be convertible into an equity ownership interest in TAC's Alberta Hydro Assets and TAC common shares on the open market to increase its ownership stake in the company to 9%.

TAC says it will use $350M of the investment to advance its coal-to-gas transition strategy, as much as $250M to buy back shares over three years, and the rest to advance the development of existing and new growth projects and for general corporate purposes.