BBX Capital re-evaluating merger with Bluegreen Vacations

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) is re-evaluating its short-form merger agreement with Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) in light of Bass Pro's intention to cancel access to marketing channels and ad materials to BXG unless it cures certain alleged breaches.

The alleged breaches include Bass Pro's belief that amounts paid to it as VOI sales commissions should not have been adjusted for certain purchaser defaults, breaches regarding calculation of commissions and other amounts payable, and other related agreements including reimbursements.

BXG will seek to continue talks with Bass Pro in the hope of reaching a mutually satisfactory resolution and to find out what Bass Pro believes would cure the alleged breaches.

