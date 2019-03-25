Aimmune up 9% premarket on successful AR101 study

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) is up 9% premarket on light volume in response to successful results from a European Phase 3 clinical trial, ARTEMIS, evaluating lead candidate AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of AR101-treated patients who tolerated a 1 g dose of peanut protein in a blinded exit challenge at month 9 compared to placebo (p<0.00001).

The median tolerated dose of peanut protein in the treatment group improved 100-fold (10 mg at baseline to 1,000 mg at exit).

No new safety signals were reported.

The company plans to file a marketing application in Europe mid-year. Its U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an expected action date around January 2020.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am to discuss the results.