Vale says Brazil mining dam's stability in critical condition

Vale (NYSE:VALE) -2.3% pre-market after saying the stability of the Sul Superior Dam at its Gongo Soco mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais state is in a critical condition, citing the work of an independent auditor.

It is the same region of the January 2019 dam collapse at Vale’s Córrego do Feijão iron ore mine that killed hundreds of people and caused massive environmental destruction.

In an effort to avoid a similar tragedy, Vale says it has launched a protocol to initiate a level 3 alert of the Mining Dams Emergency Action Plan for Sul Superior, which is inactive and is scheduled to be decommissioned together with other nine dams.

Separately, Vale says a Brazilian court has issued an injunction halting operations at 13 of its tailings dams, which will delay production at its Brucutu mine.

Minas Gerais authorities last week authorized Vale to restart operations at Brucutu after halting operations there in early February.