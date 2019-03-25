Archer Daniels says harsh weather will trim Q1 earnings by $50M-$60M

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) says it expects "severe weather disruptions" will reduce Q1 operating profit by $50M-$60M.
ADM says extreme winter weather has affected its North American operations "beyond what we would experience in a typical winter," as snow and rain storms this month that have caused flooding are affecting its Carbohydrates Solutions and Origination operations; rail transportation has been disrupted; its Columbus, Neb., corn processing complex was idled due to flooding and now is running at reduced rates; and unfavorable river conditions are severely limiting barge transportation movements and port activities.
ADM says it will update investors on the impact during its Q1 earnings call.
