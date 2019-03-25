ON Semi -1.5% as worst risk of semis - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley says ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON) has the "most unattractive" risk profile in its coverage universe.

The firm sees sees positive sentiment around "structural" improvement as "misplaced considering our view that the cycle for ON has yet to even bottom and risks to estimates remain elevated."

Analyst Craig Hettenbach expects H2 to "prove disappointing relative to growing optimism about a recovery" and that's "especially the case for ON."

Rating and target reiterated at Underweight and the Street-low $14.50.