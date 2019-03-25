RBC lowers PT on Tesla, cuts Model 3 forecast

Lackluster demand and overseas Model 3 delivery problems will weigh on Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 results, according to a new warning from RBC Capital.

The brokerage reiterated its Underperform rating on shares and slashed its price target to $210 from $245, a 14% reduction that implies more than 20% downside over the next year.

RBC Capital also cut its first-quarter Model 3 delivery forecast to 52,500 from 57,000, while for 2019 it "forecast about 261,000 Model 3 [deliveries], down from 268,000 prior. Our 2020 forecast of 347,500 remains unchanged."