Proteostasis down 48% premarket on disappointing data on CF candidates

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) slumps 48% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its announcement of Phase 1 data on cystic fibrosis (CF) triplet therapy of PTI-801 (CFTR corrector), PTI-808 (CFTR potentiator) and PTI-428 (CFTR amplifier) and separate studies of PTI-801 and PTI-428 as add-on therapies to background tezacaftor/ivacaftor [Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) Symdeko].

The triplet therapy failed to demonstrate a significant treatment benefit at day 14 as determined by a measure of lung function called ppFEV1. A dose-dependent improvement in ppFEV1 and sweat chloride (SC) was observed in patients receiving PTI-801.

The company says it plans to evaluate optimal doses of PTI-801 and PTI-808 in longer duration studies in CF patients "who are not predisposed to rapid pulmonary decline." The trials should wind up by year-end with preliminary data available thereafter.

It plans to launch three new 28-day Phase 2 trials in CF patients with at least one F508del mutation this year for the triplet therapy and 801/808 combo therapies. It maintains its expectation that Phase 3 development will launch in mid-2020.