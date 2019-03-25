Bone Biologics receives HREC approval for a clinical trial to evaluate NB1 in Australia

Bone Biologics (OTCQB:BBLG) has received Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval, for the first center of a pilot clinical trial to evaluate NB1 (NELL-1/DBX) in 30 patients in Australia.

The study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of NB1 in adult subjects with degenerative disc disease (DDD) at one level from L2-S1, who may also have up to Grade 1 spondylolisthesis or Grade 1 retrolisthesis at the involved level who undergo transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF).

The study design has been previously reviewed by the FDA’s Division of Orthopedic Devices in a Pre-submission and is intended to support progression to a clinical study in U.S.