JPMorgan initiates Fox at 'Overweight'

"We are initiating coverage of FOX Corporation with an Overweight rating and a December 2019 price target of $46. FOXA has an impressive mix of businesses, including strong cable channels driven by live news and sports, as well as a major broadcast network with a leading local TV footprint."

"We believe FOXA shares will maintain a premium valuation over the average in our large-cap media universe due to its higher growth profile, implying notable upside to shares from the current level."