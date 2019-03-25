Ascena +11% on $300M deal to sell stake in Maurices clothing chain

Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) +11.2% pre-market after agreeing to sell a majority interest in its Maurices women's clothing subsidiary to P-E firm OpCapita for ~$300M.

ASNA says the move is part of its portfolio review plan that is on track to deliver run-rate cost savings of $300M by this July, with plans for an additional $150M in savings intended to drive operating margin expansion.

ASNA says it will continue to support the Maurices brand on its shared business services platform through a managed services agreement, including support for IT, supply chain, sourcing and certain back office functions.