Fed's Harker sees, at most, one rate hike this year

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick T. Harker sees, at most, one rate hike this year and one more in 2020, he said in a speech at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum in London on Monday.

Still, he's careful to point out that his stance "will be guided by data as they come in and events as they unfold."

"For the U.S. overall, I would say that, on balance, the potential risks tilt very slightly to the downside, but I emphasize the word `slight,'" he said, though he still sees the outlook as "positive."

As for the Fed's balance-sheet runoff, the central bank wants the reserve supply "no more than necessary," he said. When the runoff plan ends in September, it will be likely "above the level needed to efficiently and effectively implement monetary policy."

He says the Fed plans to keep aggregate securities holdings constant for a time and sees a "very" gradual decrease in average reserves and currency and other non-reserve liabilities "grow over time."

10-year Treasury yield relatively steady at 2.446% at 9:08 AM ET; earlier yield rose as high as 2.473%.

