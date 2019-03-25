Curis up 73% on sale of portion of Erivedge royalties

Thinly traded nano cap Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is up 73% premarket on robust volume in response to its agreement to sale of a portion of global royalties from Erivedge (vismodegib) for up to $135.7M to Oberland Capital Management, LLC.

Under the terms of the deal, Curis will receive $65M upfront and up to $70.7M in milestones if certain annual and cumulative sales targets are achieved. Oberland will receive all of the first $13.2M of global royalties and 35% thereafter, exclusive of a portion of U.S. royalties retained by Curis.