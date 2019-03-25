BioXcel files CTA for BXCL701 and pembrolizumab in neuroendocrine prostate cancer

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) has filed a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) with the U.K. health authorities for BXCL701, an orally-available small molecule immune-modulator with dual mechanisms of action, in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), a checkpoint inhibitor, in tNEPC.

Following approval, BTI plans to expand the Phase 1b/2 US study of BXCL701 and pembrolizumab in tNEPC to the U.K.

Additionally, BioXcel Therapeutics is preparing to file an IND application with the FDA for a clinical trial evaluating the triple combination of BXCL701, NKTR-214 and avelumab in the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer.