American Airlines says cannot yet forecast costs of grounding 737 MAX fleet

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) says it expects the FAA's grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets to continue to cause "significant disruption" to its customers and to the company's financial costs.

But AAL says the financial costs of the disruption "cannot be forecasted at this time and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the period of time of the aircraft are unavailable and the circumstances of any reintroduction of the aircraft to service."

AAL said over the weekend that it is extending cancellations of 737 MAX flights through April 24; the airline's fleet includes 24 737 MAX aircraft, with cancellations of ~90 flights a day.