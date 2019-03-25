Strongbridge Bio up 8% premarket

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is up 8% premarket on light volume on the heels of new analyses from the open-label Phase 3 SONICS study of RECORLEV (levoketoconazole) in patients with Cushing's disease, a metabolic disorder characterized by excess amounts of the hormone cortisol. The data were presented at the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

Patients receiving RECORLEV experienced sustained reductions in both mean urinary-free cortisol (mUFC) and late-night salivary cortisol (LNSC) levels over a six-month maintenance treatment period.

ACTH levels in a subset of treated patients almost doubled during the maintenance phase.