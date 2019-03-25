Enghouse Systems to acquire Espial Group

Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF) has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Espial Group (OTC:ESPAF) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Under the terms: Each Espial shareholder will receive cash consideration of C$1.57 for each Espial Share held, valuing Espial’s total equity at ~C$56.5M.

The Arrangement Agreement includes a termination fee of C$2M, payable by Espial, under certain circumstances.

The Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2019.

Source: Press Release