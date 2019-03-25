More Fox initiations: Guggenheim at Buy, Loop at Hold

In more coverage launches on the new Fox Corp. (FOX -1.4% , FOXA -1.5% ), Guggenheim has resumed the company at Buy.

The firm set its price taret to $45, implying 18% upside for FOXA from current pricing.

And Loop Capital has started coverage at Hold, with a target of $42 (10% upside).

Meanwhile, Fox had terminated a $1.7B 364-day bridge loan that ended up unused as it began to settle into a post-Disney structure.

The company signed the loan on March 15, led by Goldman Sachs, Citi and Deutsche Bank. It had gotten a $1B revolving credit facility alongside the loan before, which can be extended to $1.5B.