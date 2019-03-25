Ascendis Pharma up 2% on positive TransCon data

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND +1.6% ) is up on light volume in response to positive topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, heiGHt, evaluating TransCon Growth Hormone in children with growth hormone deficiency. The data were presented at the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

Participants receiving once-weekly TransCon experienced similar safety and tolerability to once-daily doses of Pfizer's (PFE -0.1% ) Genotropin (somatropin) with greater increases in annualized height velocity (AHV) over the one-year treatment period. Specifically, patients in the TransCon cohort showed an AHV of 11.2 cm/year compared to 10.3 cm/year in the Genotropin cohort, a statistically significant difference (p=0.0088).

The proportion of poor responders (AHV less than 8.0 cm/year) was 4% in the TransCon group versus 11% in the Genotropin group.