Kandi Technologies announces equity restructuring of the JV with Geely Technologies

Kandi Technologies (KNDI -3.8% ) signs an agreement with Geely Technologies to transfer certain equity interests in Kandi Electric Vehicles (or the JV)

The JV Company agrees to convert a loan of RMB 314M (~$46.7M) from Geely Group to equity to increase its cash flow; hence Kandi Vehicles will own 43.47% and Geely will have 56.53% stake in the JV, respectively

Kandi Vehicles agrees to sell 21.47% stake in the JV to Geely for RMB 516M (~$76.9M), Kandi Vehicles will have 22% stake in the JV after the transfer

Post the transaction, Kandi Vehicles is expected to increase its cash flow by having an additional RMB 500