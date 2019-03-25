Analysts consider what Mueller probe end means for markets

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report finding no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 campaign is positive for markets, as it "further lessens the (already low) odds of President Trump being removed from office via impeachment," Raymond James analyst Ed Mills writes.

He expects the end of that investigation enabling a stronger trade deal with China.

KBW's Brian Gardner sees the report as "positive for the Trump administration at least in the short term, and a positive for the markets."

Cowen's Jaret Seiberg, though, says Congress could become even more partisan, especially in the House, which could make it harder to overhaul the mortgage system.

Seiberg will be looking whether there's any bipartisan cooperation on House Financial Services Committees votes on Tuesday, including one on cannabis banking.

The end of the Mueller investigation is positive for Republicans, especially in the Senate, says Bernstein's Lance Wilkes; he sees lower risk for dramatic changes to the healthcare system.

All three major U.S. stock averages are down in early trading--the Nasdaq ( -0.4% ), S&P 500 ( -0.3% ), and the Dow ( -0.3% ).

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, VOO, SH, SDS, IVV, SSO, TQQQ, SPXU, UPRO, SPXL