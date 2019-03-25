Stocks edge lower on lingering global growth worries

Stocks open lower as concerns about the global economy that dragged down the market last Friday outweigh any relief that the Mueller probe found no collusion with Russia by Pres. Trump; S&P and Dow -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

European bourses are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% , and France's CAC and Germany's DAX both -0.1% ; Asian markets fell sharply following Wall Street's Friday rout, with Japan's Nikkei -3% and China's Shanghai Composite -2% .

In corporate news, Apple ( -1.3% ) is expected to introduce a new subscription services and a TV streaming service today and Thermo Fisher ( +0.7% ) agrees to buy Brammer Bio for $1.7B in cash to expand its presence into gene therapy.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, the recently-battered financials ( +0.5% ) and industrials ( +0.5% ) are off to good starts, while the energy ( -0.3% ) and consumer staples ( -0.2% ) groups are early laggards.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields 2 bps lower to 2.30% and 2.42%, respectively; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.52.