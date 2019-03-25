Xeris up 1% on positive room-temp glucagon data

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS +0.8% ) is up on light volume on the heels of new data on its ready-to-use (RTU) room-temperature liquid glucagon.

Results from a Phase 2 study, presented at the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting in New Orleans, in patients with congenital hyperinsulinemia who received RTU glucagon via an Omnipod infusion pump experienced "positive clinical responses" compared to placebo.

Data presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy’s AMCP Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting in San Diego showed the economic benefit of the Gvoke HypoPen (Xeris' auto-injector) for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic events. The company says the results support increased patient access.

Its U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with a June 10 action date.