DarioHealth slips 14% post Q4 revenue miss

DarioHealth (DRIO -14.8% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 7.7% Y/Y to $1.7M, and Non-GAAP billings of $2.05M (+30% Y/Y).

During the quarter company recorded $351k of deferred revenues.

Q4 Gross profit decreased by 61% Y/Y to $223k.

Operating loss increased by 64.5% Y/Y to $5.1M, reflecting increase in operating expenses.

Net loss attributable to holders of common stock was $5M, compared to $3.3M a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $11.47M compared to $10.62M a year ago.

Company had cash and cash equivalents of $11M, as of December 31, 2018.

