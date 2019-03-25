O'Reilly Auto added to Analyst Focus List at J.P. Morgan

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +1.8% ) is higher after the stock is added to J.P. Morgan's Analyst Focus List, as Christopher Horvers says colder weather in areas of O'Reilly shops will benefit it more than Advance Auto Parts (AAP +0.9% ), AutoZone (AZO +0.9% ) and Genuine Parts (GPC +0.3% ) as the harsh winter causes more auto repairs.

Winter 2019 has been solid but not as good as 2018 due to snowfall levels, Horvers says, noting auto parts demand is "quite sensitive" to extreme weather trends.

Horvers keeps his Overweight rating and $398 price target on ORLY shares.