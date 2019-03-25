Tech | On the Move

Google's Stadia doesn't have AMD CPU

|About: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)|By:, SA News Editor

Google's (GOOG -0.6%)(GOOGL -0.5%) Stadia streaming product doesn't use AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) Ryzen or Epyc CPU, PCGamesN confirms with AMD.

At the initial Stadia launch, Google made it clear that AMD was supplying a custom GPU. But the company was vague on the CPU details either because the decision was made at the last minute or Google plans to include AMD with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at a later date.

AMD shares are down 1% to $26.12.

Update: Post updated with link to the PCGamesN piece with more details including AMD's confirmation its CPU's aren't in Stadia at this time.

