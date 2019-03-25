U.K. government shelves plans for "indicative" Brexit votes: FT

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has put aside plans for the government to holds a series in the House of Commons to test support for alternative forms of Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

This comes after the government admits that members of Parliament are likely to take control over the Brexit process.

May will make a statement on Brexit at 3:30 PM in London (11:30 AM ET) and is deciding on whether to hold a third "meaningful vote" on her withdrawal agreement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the European Union says it's now prepared to handle the U.K. leaving without a deal and calls that scenario as "increasingly likely."

The British pound has recovered from an earlier decline of as much as 0.4% and is roughly unchanged against the U.S. dollar at $1.3208.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP