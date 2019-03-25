Clipper Realty says NYC signs lease renewal for 250 Livingston Street

Clipper Realty (CLPR -0.6% ) signs a lease with the City of New York's Department of Citywide Administrative Services for renewal of its commercial leases at the 250 Livingston Street property.

Clipper sees the new lease initially adding ~$5.0M to the property's annual net operating income, net of adjustments based on current expense levels.

Lease ecompasses 342,496 remeasured square feet at an initial $43.62 blended rent per square foot, with escalators beginning in the third year and contemplated Clipper making certain alterations and improvements to the property.