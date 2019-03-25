Clean-up begins for Australian miners following hit by two cyclones

Miners Rio Tinto (RIO +1.4% ), BHP (BHP +0.8% ) and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) say their Australian operations suffered some impact after two cyclones hit the country over the weekend, as clean up from the storms begins.

The key iron ore ports of Port Hedland, Dampier and Ashburton remain closed, operator Pilbara Ports says; Rio is the primary exporter at Dampier, while BHP and Fortescue ship from Port Hedland.

Fortescue says it expects 1.5M-2M metric tons of iron ore shipments to be delayed due to Veronica, assuming Port Hedland reopens in the next day.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says its McArthur River zinc operations and nearby loading facility in northern Australia are returning to normal.