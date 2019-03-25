CanAlaska Uranium to buy past-producing nickel mine in Manitoba

CanAlaska Uranium (OTCQB:CVVUF +0.3% ) agrees to acquire past-producing Manibridge nickel mine in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba, central Canada.

The mine is currently owned by Pure Nickel, and CanAlaska has to issue Pure Nickel 300,000 shares and 100,000 2-year warrants exercisable at $0.28/share, and pay $25,000 for the purchase.

The mine was operational from 1971 to 1977; in 2007, Crowflight Minerals and Pure Nickel formed a 50-50% JV to explore the Manibridge claims; the exploration program intersected two new zones of nickel mineralization within 400 metres of the Manibridge deposit.