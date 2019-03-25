iStar sells its Preferred Freezer net lease assets for a gain of $215M

iStar (STAR +3.8% ) enters definitive agreement to sell its portfolio of seven cold storage properties leased to Preferred Freezer Services, LLC to a third party for a price of $442.5M, including the assumption of $228M of debt by the purchaser.

iStar expects to record a gain of ~$215M in its financial statements in the quarter in which the sale closes.

iStar intends to use the net sale proceeds for new investments and working capital.

The transaction is expected to close 2Q19, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and lender consent.