Biofrontera +2% on acquisition of Cutanea Life Sciences

Biofrontera (BFRA +2.4% ) enters into an agreement with Maruho, to acquire Cutanea Life Sciences for an initial purchase price of $1; Maruho holds ~20% of Biofrontera.

Cutanea markets AKTIPAK, a prescription gel for acne treatment, and in November 2018 launched Xepi, a prescription cream for impetigo treatment

Maruho will provide up to $7.3M to start financing the commercialization of the two new drugs in Biofrontera's portfolio

The AKTIPAK and Xepi profits will split between Maruho and Biofrontera, whereby Biofrontera guarantees Maruho as a further purchase price payment until 31 December 2023 a sum in the amount of the start-up costs. Thereafter, profits will be distributed equally.