Newmont offers special dividend if shareholders back Goldcorp deal

Newmont Mining (NEM +1.2% ) tries to soothe a budding shareholder revolt that could have killed its takeover of Goldcorp (GG +2.7% ), promising to issue a special $0.88/share dividend to its investors if the merger deal is approved by both companies' shareholders next month.

NEM shareholders Paulson & Co. and Van Eck International said last week (I, II) the merger proposal transferred to GG shareholders too much of the nearly $5B in synergies from a separate Nevada joint venture with Barrick Gold.

“The special dividend allows us to pass on the full, after tax, synergies that would have gone to the Goldcorp investors,” NEM COO Tom Palmer says.

Separately, GG says proxy advisory firm ISS recommends its shareholders support NEM’s takeover offer when they vote on April 4; NEM shareholders will vote on April 11.