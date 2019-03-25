Hubilu Venture to purchase a real estate company in Los Angeles

Hubilu Venture (OTCPK:HBUV) announces that it has entered into an agreement to buy a Beverly Hills real estate company, including its real property asset.

The company, Elata Investments, LLC, includes a student housing property located at 1267 W. 38th Street, Los Angeles.

The property fits perfectly into the Company’s key markets, being a 5-minute walk from USC campus and the Vermont/Exposition LA Metro subway station and in a path of growth area, just 3 blocks from Exposition Park, the LA Memorial Coliseum, the Natural History Museum, California Science Center and the new George Lucas Star Wars Museum.