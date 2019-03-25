Sinopec -2% as quarterly profit lowest since at least Q3 2016

Sinopec (SNP -2.3% ) records its smallest quarterly net profit since at least Q3 2016, plunging 76% Y/Y to 3.1B yuan ($461.5M) in Q4 as oil trading unit Unipec lost 4.65B yuan on crude oil hedging.

But for the full year, SNP's net earnings climbed 23% to 63B yuan, the best annual results since 2013, and total revenues rose 22% to 2.89T yuan from 2.36T yuan a year earlier.

SNP says it raised upstream capex by 41% last year to 59.6B yuan ($8.9B), its highest since 2014, partially in response to the Chinese government's call for energy security.

Untapped proven crude reserve from the Shengli field - SNP's biggest - fell to 16M barrels by year-end 2018 from 49M barrels at the end of 2017.

SNP also says it plans to increase its crude processing rate to 4.92M bbl/day in 2019, up slightly from 4.88M bbl/day last year.