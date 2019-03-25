California company recalls avocados sent to six states

A California avocado company is voluntarily recalling shipments sent to six states after officials said the produce might be contaminated with listeria, which can cause serious infections.

The recall covers California-grown conventional and organic avocados packed at Henry Avocado Corp.'s packing facility in California and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

The avocados subject to the recall are sold in bulk at retail stores.

The company says there are no reported illnesses associated with the recall, which is being conducted out of "an abundance of caution."

