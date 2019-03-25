Ad-tech firms drop as Google mulls Chrome ad changes

Ad-tech firms are lower today in the wake of a report that Google (GOOG -0.5%, GOOGL -0.4%) is looking at what could be sweeping changes to its ad tools, which could result in targeting restrictions at the browser level.
Adweek reported that a complex set of deliberations across Google businesses make it likely that the company will make changes to its Chrome browser with heavy effect on how ad-tech vendors operate within it.
Those changes span a range of outcomes but observers are prearing for a change as heavy as previous ones made by Apple's Safari and Mozilla's Firefox.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is 8.3% lower today to three-month lows, while The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is off 2%. Elsewhere, Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is up 3.2%.
