Enviva Partners announces drop-down deals, increases guidance

Enviva Partners (EVA +0.8% ) agrees to acquire the sponsor’s interest in the Enviva Wilmington Holdings joint venture for $156M.

The JV owns a wood pellet production plant under construction in Hamlet, N.C., and a firm, 15-year take-or-pay offtake contract to supply MGT Power's Tees Renewable Energy Plant with nearly 1M mt/year of wood pellets following a ramp period.

EVA expects the Hamlet deal to generate net income for the partnership of $10.4M-$13.4M and adjusted EBITDA of $26M-$29M after full production capacity is achieved and the MGT contract is fully ramped in 2021.

EVA also says it will make the second and final payment for its October 2017 acquisition of the deepwater marine terminal in Wilmington, N.C.

The partnership updates guidance to reflect the transactions, now seeing FY 2019 net income of $25.6M-$33.6M and adjusted EBITDA of $130M-$138M.