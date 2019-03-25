Theresa May's Brexit deal doesn't have enough support for third vote

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says her Brexit deal still doesn't have enough support in Parliament for a vote, though she's still aiming to put it up for a vote later this week.

She emphasized that supporting the already negotiated Brexit deal is the only way the U.K. can ensure leaving the European Union.

"Anything else does not guaranty Brexit," she said.

The British pound edges down 0.1% to $1.3203 per U.S. dollar.

