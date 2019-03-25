More on Sapura Energy Q4 results

Malaysian oil and gas services company Sapura Energy (OTC:SKPBF) reports Q4 profit including gains from disposal of a subsidiary stake, after five consecutive quarters of losses.

Revenue increases ~65% Y/Y to RM1.49B, on higher engineering and construction business segment revenue.

Sapura says that new contract wins in 2019 of RM9.3B (+230%) had lifted its orderbook to its highest in two years, and hopes to pursue new opportunities in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Austrian energy group OMV agreed to establish a joint venture with Sapura in November, paying $540M for 50% stake in the company's exploration assets.

Declared a special dividend of 0.5 sen per share

Net gearing deleveraged from 1.7x to 0.6x, with cash balance of RM8.1B

